Τουλάχιστον 5 νεκροί σε έκρηξη σε εργοστάσιο πυραύλων στην Άγκυρα

Τουλάχιστον 5 νεκροί σε έκρηξη σε εργοστάσιο πυραύλων στην Άγκυρα

Τουλάχιστον πέντε άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν σε έκρηξη σε εργοστάσιο πυραύλων στην Άγκυρα, όπως ανέφερε σήμερα η αγγλόφωνη εφημερίδα Arab News, επικαλούμενη το Al Arabiya.

