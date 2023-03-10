Εκθεση Ξενόγλωσσου Βιβλίου το Σάββατο στην Καλαμάτα - Αναλυτικά το πρόγραμμα

Η έκθεση θα διαρκέσει από τις 10 π.μ. έως τις 4 μ.μ.. Ενδιάμεσα, θα πραγματοποιηθούν θεματικές ομιλίες από 11 π.μ. – 11.30 π.μ. (Grivas Publications), από 11.35 π.μ. - 12.05 μ. (Publications), από 12.10 μ. – 1.10 μ.μ. (Burlington Books) και από 1.15 μ.μ. - 1.45 μ.μ. (Express Publishing).

Αναλυτικά το πρόγραμμα:

10.00 ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΕΚΘΕΣΗΣ

11.00 – 11.30 GRIVAS PUBLICATIONS



1. FOLLOW US this year and let the adventure go on!

Our New Junior Series Follow Us now completed:

New FOLLOW US Junior B

New FOLLOW US One Year Course



2. WAY TO THE TOP B1+ : It’s a must!

Speaker: Vivi Kamari, Marketing & Promotion Manager, Grivas Publications

11.35 – 12.05 MM Publications

Title Discover World Watchers – MM Publications’ exciting new coursebook series for A – C classes.

Who are the World Watchers? Where are they going? And why will they appeal to our students? Through their fantastic world, we are able to increase engagement, spark creative thinking and pass on the learning skills which we teachers consider so important. Is this just wishful thinking? Attend our session and see for yourself… World Watchers

Speaker: MM Publications

12.10 – 13.10 BURLINGTON BOOKS

1. Title: Ricco and Me! Step into Ricco’s world and give your junior students a rich and rewarding learning experience. Highlights include 3D animated adventures, interesting real-world content and specially-made documentary videos. And students can improve their pronunciation with Burlington’s unique new Scan and Speak feature in their interactive webbooks. Come along and find out more.

2. Title: Burlington Luke and Myla, our exciting three-part coursebook series for A-C, is packed with exciting adventure stories with 3D animation, real world information and multi-modal learning opportunities. And now students can improve their pronunciation with our unique Speak! feature in their interactive webbooks.

Speaker: Irene Rachioti, Marketing Manager, Western Greece, Peloponnese,

Burlington Books

13.15 – 13.45 EXPRESS PUBLISHING

Title: Teaching in the past or teaching in the present? Creating a culture of effective communication in the language classroom.



Abstract

What exactly does it mean to be a teacher in the 21st century? How do you know whether you've embraced the latest skills required to educate students in the modern world? Are your values reflected in all of your instructional materials, both within and outside the classroom? Are you armed with the appropriate information to facilitate communication? Are there easily accessible tools and meaningful activities to boost your learners' confidence? Effective communication skills are vital for success, as they foster student growth and future learning while creating a secure learning environment. Three brand new Express Publishing coursebooks for senior classes are specifically designed to prepare students for the real world, while enjoying the learning process!



Speaker: Χείλαρης Δημήτρης, ELT Regional Manager - Express Publishing