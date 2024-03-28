Εκθεση ξενόγλωσσου βιβλίου και εποπτικών μέσων το Σάββατο στην Καλαμάτα

Αναλυτικά το πρόγραμμα της έκθεσης:

10.00 ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΕΚΘΕΣΗΣ



12.00 – 12.30 MM Publications



Title: Key Links Β2: A Coursebook for the Modern Learner

Introducing a transformative English coursebook for teenagers and young adults that blends engaging content with effective technology. The course emphasises practical language use, cultural understanding and, naturally, interactive learning. Discover how it equips students with the skills necessary for the 21st century!

Speaker: MM Publications

12.35 – 13.00 BURLINGTON BOOKS

Title: 1) How can we keep today’s students engaged in the classroom?

Inspire B1 uses an innovative combination of print and digital material to bring learning to life and life to learning. It includes up-to-date topics that teens can relate to and develops key 21st century competencies, while laying the groundwork for all B2 exams.

Join In 1 for A Class. Enter Jake and Jodi’s online world and encourage students to learn, think and create together. Join In combines adventure stories with real-world information and is packed with engaging and challenging activities that will develop critical and creative thinking as well as enhance all four major language skills.



13.05 – 13.30 BURLINGTON BOOKS

Title: 2) Ricco and Me! Step into Ricco’s world and give your junior students a rich and rewarding learning experience. Highlights include 3D animated adventures, interesting real-world content and specially-made documentary videos. And students can improve their pronunciation with Burlington’s unique new Scan and Speak feature in their interactive webbooks. Come along and find out more.

Speaker: Irene Rachioti, Marketing Manager, Western Greece, Peloponnese, Burlington Books

13.35 – 14.05 EXPRESS PUBLISHING



Title:

• Happy Toons for Junior Classes: Learning has just become carTOONishingly FUN-tastic!

Happy Toons, our brand-new Junior Course, turns learning into a FUN-tastic experience, featuring creative storytelling that instils essential values in young learners! Rooted on STEAM Education, our series integrates authentic documentary-style videos and captivating 3D illustrations and video animations to bring lessons to life and make every concept memorable. Join an inspiring learning adventure fostering empathy, teamwork and creativity, integrated into our Express Digibooks platform.

• Express DigiPlus: Adaptive Learning with the Power of Artificial Intelligence!

Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, Express DigiPlus ensures an adaptive learning journey, creating tailor-made lessons, unique for each individual learner’s needs and goals. Through a dynamic learning experience enriched with gamification elements, it offers structured tasks, targeted feedback and a chance to use in-class time more effectively.

Speaker: Express Publishing

14.10 – 14.40 NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LEARNING

Title: SPARK up your classrooms with National Geographic Learning.

Abstract: Through our new SPARK platform, teachers and students can access a number of digital teaching and learning tools. SPARK up your classrooms and make your life easier with these new online offerings.

Speaker: Mr George Vasileiou, ELT Consultant

14.45 – 15.45 NOCN

Title: "Dyslexia Demystified: Creating an Inclusive EFL Learning Environment"

Are you ready to shed light on the challenges faced by dyslexic learners in English as a Foreign Language (EFL) classrooms? The session will explore practical strategies and instructional approaches to make language learning more accessible for dyslexic students. Participants will gain insights into recognizing dyslexia, fostering a supportive atmosphere, and implementing effective teaching methods. Join us in unraveling the mysteries surrounding dyslexia and learn how to create an inclusive and empowering EFL learning space for all students.

Speaker: Vicky Kaperoni, Special Education English Teacher, MA, Phd Candidate