Βαρουφάκης για την επίθεση εναντίον του: "Δεν ήταν αναρχικοί, αριστεριστές, κομμουνιστές, ήταν μπράβοι της νύχτας"

Η ανάρτησή του στον λογαριασμό του στο Twitter :

«Ευχαριστώ το συγκινητικό προσωπικό του Ευαγγελισμού. Ευχαριστώ & για τις ευχές (σχεδόν) όλων σας. Τώρα προέχει να μην αποπροσανατολιστεί κανείς: Θρηνούμε τους 57 των Τεμπών. Προστατεύουμε το αυθόρμητο κίνημα των νέων, την ελπίδα ότι η Ελλάδα θα αλλάξει. Ραντεβού στους δρόμους», είπε και πρόσθεσε: «Παρεμπιπτόντως: Δεν ήταν αναρχικοί, αριστεριστές, κομμουνιστές ή νέοι μέλη κανενός κινήματος. Μπράβοι της Νύχτας ήταν (και φαινόντουσαν) οι οποίοι επικαλέστηκαν άτσαλα το ψέμα ότι ψήφισα Μνημόνιο. Δεν θα αφήσουμε το παρακράτος και τον υπόκοσμο να μας διχάσει. Συνεχίζουμε!»

Thank U to our Greek NHS staff for treating me. Thank U all for your solidarity. Let us please stay focused: We are mourning the 57 victims of rail privatisation. We support the spontaneous youth rallies, the greatest hope that Greece can change. See you at the demonstrations 1/2 — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) March 11, 2023