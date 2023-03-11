Σάββατο, 11 Μαρτίου 2023 10:40

Βαρουφάκης για την επίθεση εναντίον του: "Δεν ήταν αναρχικοί, αριστεριστές, κομμουνιστές, ήταν μπράβοι της νύχτας"

Βαρουφάκης για την επίθεση εναντίον του: &quot;Δεν ήταν αναρχικοί, αριστεριστές, κομμουνιστές, ήταν μπράβοι της νύχτας&quot;

Σε «μπράβους» της νύχτας απέδωσε τη χθεσινή επίθεση εναντίον του στα Εξάρχεια, ο γραμματέας του ΜέΡΑ25, Γιάνης Βαρουφάκης. 

Η ανάρτησή του στον λογαριασμό του στο Twitter : 

«Ευχαριστώ το συγκινητικό προσωπικό του Ευαγγελισμού. Ευχαριστώ & για τις ευχές (σχεδόν) όλων σας. Τώρα προέχει να μην αποπροσανατολιστεί κανείς: Θρηνούμε τους 57 των Τεμπών. Προστατεύουμε το αυθόρμητο κίνημα των νέων, την ελπίδα ότι η Ελλάδα θα αλλάξει. Ραντεβού στους δρόμους», είπε και πρόσθεσε: «Παρεμπιπτόντως: Δεν ήταν αναρχικοί, αριστεριστές, κομμουνιστές ή νέοι μέλη κανενός κινήματος. Μπράβοι της Νύχτας ήταν (και φαινόντουσαν) οι οποίοι επικαλέστηκαν άτσαλα το ψέμα ότι ψήφισα Μνημόνιο. Δεν θα αφήσουμε το παρακράτος και τον υπόκοσμο να μας διχάσει. Συνεχίζουμε!»

